A tourist tramples over Danxia landform, apologizes for behavior

Danxia landform, Gansu Province Photo: Wendaowangsaner/ Courtesy of DJI

A tourist trampled over the Danxia landform in Zhangye Northwest China's Gansu Province on July 23. This man climbed over a guardrail set up at the Danxia Scenic Spot to take pictures, which damaged the rocks of the Danxia landform.This man sincerely apologized for actions and promised to change his behavior after being identified by Danxia Scenic Spot security staff."Many tourists think that the Danxia landscape is same as the normal mountain, while it is similar like an ancient fossil and if someone stepped on it, the surface layer of distributed crumbly rock will be easily destroyed, which was very difficult to recover it," a staff member from the Danxia Scenic Spot said."It'll take 60 years or more to recover." the staff member stressed.Danxia landform was formed during the Jurassic-Cretaceous period and composed of fine sandstone and mudstone on the surface, which are highly susceptible to weathering and erosion, Danxia landform is the unique landform in the world and China.Uncivilized tourists will be blacklisted if they ignore scenic guidelines.In 2018, three tourists damaged the Danxia rock formation and even posted online, bragging that "I destroyed 6,000 years of original landform."Representatives from the Colorful Danxia Scenic Spot said that during the peak season for tourists, some visitors ignore guidelines in order to take the perfect picture. In early 2019 the site implement the real name system for tourists to buy tickets, uncivilized tourists are now blacklisted while the site has also strengthened security measures.