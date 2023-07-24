National medical authority warns potential safety issues in children's hair dye, perm

Children pose for a group photo at the Xianshanhu scenic area in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2023. People go out for various activities during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday across the country. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

A national top medical authority recently warned parents to take care in applying hair dye or perm products to children, as it may lead to safety concerns."For children, the use of hair dye and perm cosmetics will bring certain safety risks," the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said in a notice on Friday.The notice came in light of the increasing popularity of children's hair dye products, many of which are used to "look stunning" in school stage performances.Being in the range of the cosmetics for special use, the hair dye and perm products can only be made and imported after the registration at the NMPA. Based on the deistic regulations on cosmetics safety there are currently more than 70 hair dyes included in the limited-use component list with clear usage restrictions."Compared with the adults, children's skin has weak tolerance to external stimuli and is sensitive to outside substances," the NMPA added in the notice, "after using cosmetics, children may experience problems such as dryness, redness, and itching of the skin."