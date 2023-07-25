More than 260 companies have signed up for the first China International Supply Chain Expo

A new-energy vehicle factory in South China's Guangdong Province Photo: VCG
More than 260 companies have signed up for the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first supply chain-themed national exhibition, with the aim of providing an international platform for advancing orderly and efficient industrial synergy across countries, organizer of the expo said on Monday.
"Due to the use of full special display, we ultimately will only choose 300-400 companies. Each supply chain can only select a maximum of 50-60 companies to participate in the exhibition," Lin Shunjie, chairman of the China International Exhibition Center Group, the a co-organizer of the CISCE, said on Monday during an introduction and marketing event for enterprises from the Latin American countries.
The CISCE, which will be held in Beijing from November 28 to December 2
, has selected five supply chains to be on display - intelligent vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy life chain. There will also be one supply chain service exhibition area.
It is expected that more than 300 well-known enterprises from more than 50 countries and regions will participate in the supply chain expo, and the number of global professional buyers and visitors will reach 100,000, according to Lin.
"At present, all parties are generally interested in the CISCE, and more than 260 enterprises have signed the participation intention. Among them, international exhibitors accounted for more than 20 percent, most of which come from the US," said Lin.
According to Lin, international companies, including Tesla, Bosh, Yum, Air Products, Intel, Qualcomm, SAP, Google, Starbucks, GE Healthcare, Novo Nordisk, Maersk, Deutsche Bahn Schenker, Nippon Express, CMA CGM France and Scan Global Logistics, have confirmed their participation to the CISCE.
"We are inviting a number of international organizations as supporting units, and leaders of relevant international organizations and Fortune 500 companies will be invited to deliver speeches at the summit and related forums of the CISCE," said Lin.
The Monday introduction and marketing event, co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), also vowed to invite enterprises to participate in the 16th China-LAC Business Summit, which will be held in Beijing from November 2 to 3.
"We will tap the potential of China-Latin America economic and trade cooperation and push our practical cooperation to a new level through the business summit," Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of CCPIT, said on Monday at the event.
Last month, the Beijing municipal government led a delegation of 12 enterprises to Argentina and Chile to promote the 16th China-LAC Business Summit. Many deals were reached, Guo Huaigang, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing), said on Monday.
"Among them, 800 tons of beef and cherries worth $150 million were purchased by Chinese enterprises. Meanwhile, we exported 2,000 cars to the two countries. We deeply feel that Latin American entrepreneurs are very interested in China, which made us full of confidence in the preparation of this summit," said Guo.
CCPIT Beijing will organize the 16th China-LAC Business Summit. The summit was initiated by the CCPIT in 2007 and has been successfully held across 15 editions so far.
According to Guo, four major sectors can be focuses of China-Latin America cooperation in the future, after in-depth research by sending questionnaires to 50 business associations in Latin American countries and soliciting opinions from Chinese enterprises from all walks of life and research institutions.
These include the digital economy, agricultural business cooperation, cultural tourism and the green economy, said Guo.
About 40 envoys from embassies and representative offices of 24 Latin American and Caribbean countries in China attended the Monday event.
