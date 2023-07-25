CHINA / SOCIETY
Second trial for Kris Wu held in Beijing; judgment to be pronounced at future date
By Global Times Published: Jul 25, 2023 06:43 PM Updated: Jul 25, 2023 06:39 PM
Kris Wu Photo: VCG

The Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing held a second trial for appealer Kris Wu Yifan, a Chinese-Canadian pop singer over the case of rape and “group lewdness” on Tuesday. The court will pronounce the judgement at a future date. 

For the protection of the privacy of the victims involved, the case was held in private according to law, the court stated.

Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by deportation by a Beijing court in November 2022 after being convicted of rape and “group lewdness.” The sentence said that Wu had engaged in sexual acts with three females in his home after they were intoxicated and had no ability to resist during a meeting in November and December 2020. 

Wu didn’t accept the judgement and appealed to the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing.

Wu’s case has triggered wide discussion among Chinese netizens, while experts have noted that the trial would serve as a warning to other offenders. 

The scandal became one of the hottest trend topics on Chinese-twitter like Sina Weibo. The hashtag topic of “Wu’s second trial will pronounce on another date” has gained more than 150 million views as of Tuesday afternoon, with many netizens expecting justice to be handed to the celebrity. 


 
