Culture Beat: Exhibition explores cultural concepts

The fourth Today Art Museum's Future Pavilion commenced at the Today Art Museum's Hall 1 on Sunday. Running until October 15, the To Your Eternity main exhibition was curated by Zhang Ran, director of Today Art Museum, and Wang Xin.Launched in 2015, the Today Art Museum's Future Pavilion stands as China's first art and technology biennial. It aims to explore cutting-edge global cultural concepts that transcend physical space and time.The exhibition brings together 30 contemporary artists and groups from diverse nationalities, eras, and fields, showcasing 54 cross-media works that delve deep into the realms of art, technology and design in a global context. This year's edition deviates from the recent focus on current and future topics, instead shifting toward unexpected juxtapositions and dialogues across the vastness of time, space and regions. It encourages visitors to engage in profound humanistic reflections using modern technological means and contemporary global challenges.The exhibition draws its title and theme from the 2021 anime series To Your Eternity, which narrates the tale of an amorphous extraterrestrial entity that forms various inorganic, plant, animal shapes across different life cycles until becoming human.