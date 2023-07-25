Singer detained; company fined 200,000 yuan for undue behavior at show in North China's Shijiazhuang

Photo: VCG
Police in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province, detained a rock singer surname Ding as he reportedly took off his pants during a performance, the local culture and tourism authority announced Monday. The organizer behind the show has also been suspended and fined 200,000 yuan ($28,028).
According to the announcement, the Shijiazhuang culture and tourism authority on Sunday received reports about undue behaviors of a band performer in a show organized by the Hebei Hongtang (literally means red sugar) livehouse.
Officials conducted an investigation and discovered evidences of disturbing and immoral acts which took place during a show organized by the livehouse on Saturday.
According to national regulations on commercial performance, the authority ordered the company to suspend operations and address issues raised, the company was also fined 200,000 yuan.
The authority also seriously admonished the band involved.
The singer surnamed Ding, has been detained by local police, the authority said, vowing to enhance management over live events.
Shijiazhuang, a once-prominent heavy industrial center in North China, this month embarks on a creative journey to establish itself as the hometown of rock in China
, announcing a series of concerts and pop-up performances in public places and on public transportation. The series of performances is set to last through October.
Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed that, at a show held on Saturday, a rock singer took off his pants at the stage.
The singer reportedly is a member of a band known as violent champagne.
Officials from the Shijiazhuang culture and tourism authority told media on Sunday that the show was organized by Hongtang livehouse and was not part of the city's official rock hometown series of activities.
