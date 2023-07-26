Wang Yi calls for unity and cooperation among countries of the Global South

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday called for unity and cooperation among countries of the Global South, a rising group of emerging economies and developing nations, to oppose ideological barriersand camp confrontation and stand up for themselves in pursuing theirown development paths.



As members of the Global South family and responsible members of the global village, countries shall work together to take responsibility for world peace and common development, said Wang, also director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

He made a four-point proposal about how to strengthen cooperation among the Global South at the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa.

To eliminate conflict, the Chinese senior diplomat firstly stressed the importance of establishing a balanced, effective, and sustainable security frameworkunder which countries respect the legitimate security concerns of each other and promote political solutions to cope with hotspot issues.



The concept of "development" should be a focal point on the international agenda, Wang said, calling for finding common ground for promoting development on the international stage, safeguarding the development interests of the developing countries and promoting developing countries to implement their assistance promises.



The diversity of civilization should be respected, Wang said. He stressed respecting the right of each country to choose its own political system and development path and at the same time opposing ideological barrier and camp confrontation that undermines common development of countries.

Wang called for unity and solving disputes through dialogue, opposing unilateralism and hegemonic acts and supporting the UN to play a positive role in international affairs. The voice and representation of countries throughout the Global South should be further expanded in the new round of reform to the global governance system.

As the world's largest developing country and an ex officiomember of the Global South, China is willing to work with emerging market countries and developing countries to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, and build a human community with a shared future, Wang noted during his remarks.



Global Times

