China willing to work with Turkish govt to enhance strategic mutual trust, supports Turkey playing more significant role on intl stage: top diplomat

Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Wang Yi (left) meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Wednesday. Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China is willing to work with the new Turkish government to enhance strategic mutual trust and coordination, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Wednesday, saying China supported Turkey playing a more significant role on both the regional and international stage and opposed any external forces interfering in Turkey's internal affairs.China and Turkey, as representatives of emerging market countries and major developing nations, share broad common interests and enormous cooperation potential, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee , who was visiting Turkey at the invitation of the government of Turkey."China and Turkey should continue to advance cooperation in energy, education, and culture. China is willing to import more high-quality products from Turkey, support the use of local currencies in trade settlement between the two countries, and encourage more Chinese companies to invest and develop business in Turkey," Wang said.Fidan said Turkey disagrees with the notion that China is an economic and technological threat, opposes any attempts to smear or contain China's development, and will not allow any activities conducted in Turkey to undermine China's territorial integrity."Turkey is willing to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative with China and strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, aviation and tourism to together respond to global challenges," Fidan said.On Tuesday, Wang attended the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg . During the meeting, Wang said that after more than 10 years of development, BRICS has become an important platform for emerging market countries and developing countries to unite and self-development.Under the new situation, we must grasp the future development direction of the BRICS countries, further strengthen political mutual trust and strategic coordination, continue to provide international public goods that meet the requirements of the times, and strive to translate the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation into practical actions, and polish the "golden brand" of BRICS cooperation, Wang said.Global Times