A storm petrel blown into a Henan resident's home by typhoon attracts attention

Affected by the Typhoon Doksuri, a storm petrel was forced to leave the sea and was blown into a resident's home in Central China's Henan Province, causing heated discussion among netizens. On July 30, a netizen from Henan posted on Weibo, Chinese Twitter-like social media platform, that a small bird had flown into their house, but they couldn't identify its species and sought help from netizens. It was later discovered to be a storm petrel thanks to some detective work by netizens.According to the blogger, the petrel flew away on the way to the local police station. Netizens expressed their hopes that it could successfully fly back to the sea. Experts explained that the wing shape and structure of sea birds are highly adapted to oceanic airflows, making it difficult for them to fly on land. Therefore, they cannot be released near lakes, and if they cannot be transported to the sea, it was suggested the individual contact the Forestry Bureau for assistance.