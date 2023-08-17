CHINA / SOCIETY
Tianjin Customs seize globes that violate the one-China principle
By Global Times Published: Aug 17, 2023 04:00 PM
Tianjin Customs seize problematic globes. Photo: General Administration of Customs

Tianjin Customs recently seized 92 globes that mistakenly labeled China's Taiwan region alongside the name of countries, violating the one-China principle, according to China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Thursday.

The globes were discovered by on-site customs officers at North China's Tianjin's Xingang Customs, during the inspection of a declared imported shipment of globes in the import freight channel, according to the GAC.

The globes have been seized according to law and will be further processed.

The GAC said that maps are the main representation of the national territory. A correct national map is a symbol of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

All printed matter and publications that do not comply with China's regulations on the content representation of open map are strictly prohibited from printing or importing/exporting, according to the GAC.

Additionally, relevant map or map product production and import-export enterprises should strictly comply with laws and regulations and carry out map business activities in accordance with the law.

China's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) issued the open map content representation specification in February, requiring open maps or the content representation of map graphics products, should comply with the specification. Detailed requirements have been specified to regulate the depiction of maps concerning China's Taiwan region, the South China Sea, and the Diaoyu Islands, among other areas.

