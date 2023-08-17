China's green transformation impressive, contributing greatly to global environment: Foreign Ministry

Employees assemble NEVs in a workshop in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province on December 8, 2022. Photo: VCG

China's green industry development has contributed to the global green transformation, marked by the growing export of China's new-energy vehicles (NEVs), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, responding to a Moody's Analytics report that China will likely to become the world's largest exporter for vehicles before the end of 2023.Wang said that China has been stepping up efforts promoting high-quality transformation and industrial upgrade, led by vigorous green growth.For instance, a total of 109 million kilowatts of renewable energy capacity were installed in the first half of 2023, accounting for 77 percent of all new power installations. China's current renewable energy generating capacity has reached 1.32 billion kilowatts -- which for the first time exceeded the installed capacity for coal-fired electricity.In July, the output of China's NEVs and solar panels increased by 24.9 percent and 65.1 percent, respectively, while the number of EV charging piles grew by 26.6 percent.Wang highlighted that China's green economic growth has greatly contributed to global green transformation.The nation's production scale of clean energy such as wind power and solar cells ranks first in the world, while China's output of wind turbines accounts for more than two thirds of the global production, which are exported to 49 countries and regions in the past 10 years. China's production and sales of NEVs has ranked first globally for eight consecutive years.China topped the world's second-largest car exporter which strutted past South Korea in 2021 and Germany 2022, and is now on track to overtake Japan at the end of the 2023, CNBC reported, citing a report from the Moody's Analytics.Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed that in the first seven months of 2023, China's exports of vehicles hit a record high of 2.53 million vehicles, up 67.9 percent year-on-year.Global Times