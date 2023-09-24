China deploys 5.5G high-speed mobile technology to ensure telecom demand at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium is lighted during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep 23, 2023. Photo:Xinhua
Chinese advanced technologies such as 5.5G wireless technology were deployed to ensure the high-tech powered opening ceremony and other events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is ongoing in East China's Zhejiang Province.
At the opening ceremony, about 100,000 people, including 80,000 spectators and 20,000 workers were estimated to have gathered at the Hangzhou Olympic Sport Center Stadium, nicknamed the "Big Lotus" where the ceremony took place. Mobile connectivity was seamless throughout the night.
The 5G was crucial to executing the event, a mobile technology widely deployed across China, as well as 5.5G, which is a further upgrade of the ultra-fast 5G, according to media reports citing network operators, indicating that China is leading in the global development of information and communication technology (ICT).
5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, is being applied during the Hangzhou Asian Games for telecommunication and television broadcasting, and is about 10 times faster than 5G, according to media reporting.
The first 5.5G-covered demonstration route in the world has materialized in Guanlan Road in Hangzhou, which connected Asian Games Village with the Olympic Sport Center Stadium. The peak speed of wireless internet connection along the road surpasses 10 Gbps, according to media reports.
It is believed that 5.5G could support Internet of Things (IoT), and it has been applied on cockpits in the Asian Games E-Sports Center and the logistics services in Asian Games Village with YTO express.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's rotating chairwoman said that 5.5G is the next step forward of 5G evolution at the Mobile World Congress 2023
held in Shanghai.
China Mobile also said that other technologies were also deployed to meet high demand for mobile connectivity during the games.
To support the surging user demand for mobile broadband at the sport center stadium, China Mobile covered 168 areas at the "Big Lotus" through 134 antennas with multiple frequency bands that can process telecommunication services in every area.
And, China Telecom combined artificial intelligence and big data analytics to deploy internet with higher efficiency and make 5G "smarter" to adjust to users' varied requirements.
Global Times