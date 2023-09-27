PHOTO / WORLD
Returning home
By VCG Published: Sep 27, 2023 10:48 PM
A van carrying giant panda Fan Xing is heading home to China, leaving the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Photo: VCG

