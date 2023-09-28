Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi calls on Hungary to promote EU's more proactive, open policy towards China

Photo:VCG

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's Foreign Minister, held a phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday, during which the Chinese top diplomat expressed hope that Hungary could continue to push the European Union (EU) to adopt more proactive and open policy towards cooperation with China.Wang said that Hungary is the first European country to sign the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation document with China, and the fruitful results of China-Hungary cooperation in building the BRI have set a positive example for a new type of international relations.China welcomes Hungary's participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), and is willing to take this opportunity to strengthen mutual trust and friendship with Hungary, and to formulate new strategic plans and inject new strong momentum into the next phase of bilateral relations, Wang noted.Wang added that the Chinese side is willing to work together with Hungary to construct the Hungary-Serbia railway project and jointly create a model of pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.The EU's anti-subsidy investigation against Chinese electric vehicles violates the fundamental principles of international trade and could potentially disrupt the global automotive industry supply chain, said Wang, noting that China insists on pursuing a green, low-carbon, and sustainable development path, which is fully aligned with the development direction of the EU.Wang stressed that China and Europe are partners, not rivals. The improvement of the manufacturing industry relies on fair competition, not protectionism. China hopes Hungary will continue to promote EU's more proactive and open policy towards cooperation with China, and work together with China to uphold true multilateralism and the international system with the United Nations at its core, as well as to promote the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations, said Wang.Szijjártó said that Hungary and China have achieved important results in jointly building the BRI, from which Hungary has benefited a lot. Hungary will actively participate in the third BRF, and to continue deepening the cooperation. The country will also steadfastly promote the construction of the Hungary-Serbia railway project and further advance bilateral relations.Hungary strongly opposes the so-called "decoupling" from China and hopes for close cooperation between Europe and China, said Szijjártó, noting that Hungary does not support any measures taken by the EU that are detrimental to fair competition and cooperation. Hungary appreciates China's efforts to achieve peace in Europe and hopes that China will continue to play an active role in this regard, Szijjártó added.Global Times