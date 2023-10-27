Consecutive accidents lead intl community to question reliability of Japan's dumping of nuclear-contaminated water into ocean: China's Embassy to Japan

Aerial photo shows the damaged reactors at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on January 19, 2023, in Fukushima, Japan. Photo: VCG

The consecutive accidents in the Japanese handling of nuclear-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have exposed the disorder and chaos in its management, highlighting once again the importance of international supervision, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Japan said in a statement on Friday.Two workers at the Fukushima nuclear power plant were hospitalized after accidentally getting sprayed with liquid laced with radioactive materials. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of workers was cleaning the piping at the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), media reported.The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Friday that the incident once again demonstrates that the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water has strong radiation and the treatment process can easily pose significant risks.There are sufficient reasons for the international community to question the reliability of dumping the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, said the spokesperson.China solemnly urges Japan to face the concerns of neighboring countries and the international community, handle the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner, and accept the full participation and long-term effective international monitoring of relevant stakeholders, said the spokesperson.Despite increasing concerns, Tokyo Electric Power Company - the operator of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant - has finished two rounds of dumping the nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean and said it will start the third round of nuclear-contaminated wastewater dumping into the sea on November 2, media reported.Global Times