Chinese actress Zheng Shuang included on list of ‘dishonest persons’ due to her failure to fulfill a 90.5-million-yuan payment

Zheng Shuang Photo:VCG
Due to her failure to fulfill the obligations determined by a civil judgment, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has recently been publicly named by the Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court and will face restrictions on personal spending, inclusion on a list of "dishonest persons" subject to enforcement, and restrictions on exiting the country.
The Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court has legally served a notice to Zheng on behalf of the investor of a TV series from Haining, East China's Zhejiang Province, in which she starred. The notice includes the execution notice, property report order, and other legal documents that may be issued during the execution process, such as restrictions on spending, inclusion on a list of "dishonest persons" subject to enforcement, restrictions on exiting the country, as well as sealing, seizure, freezing, deduction, retention, extraction, auction, sale of property, among other penalty orders.
Previously, Zheng had been listed as an executed person in the case, with an execution target of 90.5 million yuan ($12.68 million).
Zheng's reputation collapsed after she was accused of abandoning her two surrogate babies
in the US in 2021. In August of 2021, she was ordered by the Shanghai Municipal Tax Service to pay fines for tax evasion amounting to nearly 220 million yuan, and taxes of 72 million yuan.
According to previous reports, the investor is one of the production companies for the TV drama Jade Lovers starring Zheng. Jade Lovers was touted as a "China-Korean co-production with a budget of 40 billion won " and was completed in 2016 as a sequel to the popular 2015 drama Diamond Lover. However, it has been delayed from airing due to scandals involving Zheng, which notably included "surrogacy and abandonment" and tax evasion.
In 2021, the investing company had filed a claim against Zheng, seeking compensation of 80.5 million yuan.
Subsequently, Zheng filed an appeal, claiming that she had resided in Shanghai's Huangpu District for more than a year and requested that the case be transferred to the Shanghai Second Intermediate People's Court for trial and the original ruling be revoked.
The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court made a final ruling stating that "due to insufficient basis, this court does not support this decision. The Songjiang District People's Court has jurisdiction over this case."
The Songjiang court issued the ruling on December 16, 2021, to cancel the contracts between the investor and Zheng's company which were dated February 24, 2021 and ordered Zheng to refund the service fee of 30.5 million yuan and compensate the investor for an economic loss of 60 million yuan.
