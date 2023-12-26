State security authority issues warning on sensitive information leaks in daily life

Photo: Courtesy of China's Ministry of State Security

China's top anti-espionage authority on Monday issued a directive reminding citizens of possible behaviors in daily life that could lead to leaks of sensitive information. The directive stated that confidential documents must not be brought out of workplaces and state secrets must not be sent via mobile phones. Any actions endangering national security will face legal punishment, the ministry warned.The Ministry of State Security issued the checklist via its official WeChat account, covering four areas: handling sensitive documents, managing secure computers, handling personal mobile devices, and managing social circles.The directive stipulates that sensitive documents should be stored in appropriate cabinets after use and avoid desk placement, and they must not leave the workplace; confidential materials should not be copied, excerpted, scanned or photographed without authorization. National secrets and internal sensitive information must not be stored on internet cloud storage or online file sharing platforms.For classified computer usage, the directive specified that classified computers must not connect to public networks, and wireless devices, including mice or keyboards. Users of these computers should refrain from clicking on emails or links sent by unfamiliar accounts, the ministry said.Regarding personal mobile phones, the directive said classified information must not be sent using personal phones, and citizens should refrain from scanning QR codes from unknown sources or connecting to unencrypted WIFI networks. Location function on phones should also be turned off near sensitive locations.The ministry's notice further noted that people must not discuss state secrets on social media platforms, and while interacting with others, personnel working in sensitive units should avoid implying their "special identity" to prevent being tempted, coerced, or manipulated by malicious individuals leading to information leaks.With the rapid development of technology, people's lives and work have become inseparable from electronic devices. Meanwhile, cyberattacks and phone surveillance have also been on the rise, which makes state security protection more complex. What's more, the progress of technology sometimes exceeds the regulations and laws in place, especially with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), Li Wei, an expert on national security at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Tuesday."People are still exploring the possibilities and risks associated with AI, and using such technology for espionage activities can be more covert. Therefore, we need to not only focus on preventing traditional methods but also be aware of new techniques that may arise to better protect our national secrets," Li said.Over the weekend, the ministry issued another warning on its WeChat account about military enthusiasts secretly filming sensitive military equipment, saying that there have been cases of some military fans illegally obtaining national military secrets and posting them online, which were subsequently exploited by individuals with malicious intentions.The warning explained that posting sensitive photos online may reveal the progress of military equipment construction, especially large surface vessels such as aircraft carriers.What's more, foreign hostile forces can obtain key information such as the shooting date, location data, and detailed parameters of military equipment by analyzing the images taken by military fans, thereby leaking operational deployments and technical details.For first-timers or occasional offenders engaging in filming activities without causing serious consequences, they will receive a warning or be subject to administrative detention for up to 10 days. Repeat offenders will face criminal punishment, with those involved in serious cases receiving prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.Li further noted that certain countries that are unwilling to see the rise of China have sought to take various measures to suppress China's development, and one of these measures is growing efforts in espionage. They attempt to obtain information from the country, from businesses, universities, think tanks, and even individuals. "Therefore, the struggle in anti-espionage will only become increasingly intense in the future," the expert said.