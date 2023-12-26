China appoints senior officials to top economic, financial ministries

China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Photo: VCG
China's State Council on Tuesday appointed several senior officials at top economic and financial ministries, including new deputy heads of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, and the National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR).
Lu Lei, former deputy administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), was appointed as the new deputy governor of the PBC, according to a statement on the website of China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
Lu has had a long career in the country's financial regulatory system. He held various posts at the PBC, including the head of the PBC's financial stability department between 2016 and 2017, before becoming the deputy head of SAFE.
Fu Wanjun, former vice chairman and president of the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), was appointed as deputy head of the NAFR. Fu had held various positions at several Chinese banks, including ABC and China Everbright Bank.
Liu Sushe, a former vice chairman of the people's government of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was appointed as deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top economic planner. Before his post in Xinjiang, Liu had held various positions at the NDRC, including the head of the fixed-asset investment department in 2017.
Also on Tuesday, Wu Haiping was appointed as deputy head of the General Administration of Customs. Meng Yang was appointed as deputy head of the State Administration of Market Regulation.
The new appointments on Tuesday come as China has been stepping up efforts to consolidate the economic recovery and prevent and defuse financial and other risks.
The tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference
held earlier this month stressed efforts to tackle various challenges facing the Chinese economy, further promote and consolidate economic recovery and ensure effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity in 2024.
Global Times