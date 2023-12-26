China takes countermeasures on US company, two individuals against Washington’s Xinjiang-related sanctions

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China has announced countermeasures against a US company and two individuals that have long collected sensitive information to provide so-called evidence for illegal sanctions by the US, after the US newly added two Chinese officials and three Chinese companies onto a sanction list citing so-called human rights concerns.US intelligence data company Kharon and Edmund Xu, director of investigations of Kharon and Nicole Morgret, a former researcher from Center for Advanced Defense Studies, will be prohibited from entering China (including China's mainland, the Hong Kong SAR and the Macau SAR), said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.China will freeze the property of Kharon and the two persons in China, including their movable and immovable property, and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with them.In December, US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced to sanction two Chinese officials for alleged link to human rights abuse. Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security added three more Chinese companies to the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" (UFLPA) blacklist.In response, Mao said that the US once again fabricated and spread false narratives about China's Xinjiang region, imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials and companies under the pretext of so-called human rights issues in the region, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, seriously violating international law and basic norms of international relations, seriously tarnishing China's image, and seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of relevant Chinese officials and companies.China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this and has made solemn representations to the US, Mao said, urging the US to stop slandering and smearing China, revoke the illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials and companies, and stop implementing erroneous bills such as the so-called UFLPA.If the US refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond in kind, the spokesperson said.