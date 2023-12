Workers transport mobile plank houses on December 26, 2023 in Jishishan county, Northwest China's GansuProvince. The province plans to build 15,000 mobile plank houses in Jishishan with more than half having been completed. The county was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on December 18. As of December 25, the earthquake has caused 117 deaths in Gansu. Photo: VCG