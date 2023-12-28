Fujian vows to play a greater role in promoting the peaceful reunification of the motherland

A view of the Taiwan Straits is seen from Xiamen port, in East China's Fujian Province. Photo: IC

According to the official WeChat account of East China's Fujian Province on Thursday, by 2025, substantial progress will be made in the construction of the cross-Straits integration and development demonstration zone in Fujian and the province will play a greater role in promoting the peaceful reunification of the motherland.In September, China's State Council issued guidelines which said that it will support the construction of new industrial demonstration bases in eligible regions, and strengthen industrial cooperation between East China's Fujian Province and the island of Taiwan to enhance the resilience and security of cross-Straits industrial supply chains.In responding to these guidelines, Fujian Province on Thursday issued implementation advice. According to the advice, the construction of the cross-Straits integration and development demonstration zone is conducive to leveraging Fujian's unique advantages and serving the overall work on Taiwan-related questions and responding to the demands of Taiwan compatriots and promoting their general well-being.Adhering to the concept of "people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are all of the same family," the focus will be on promoting integration through communication, benefits, and emotions, focusing on the needs of integrated development and the expectations of Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-invested enterprises.More social integration projects and grassroots governance positions that are accessible for Taiwan compatriots to participate in will be launched. In accordance with relevant regulations, the scope of honors and awards available for Taiwan compatriots will be expanded, and outstanding Taiwan compatriots who contribute to the development of ecological protection, rural revitalization, social welfare, and judicial services will be encouraged and recognized.The system for studying and learning in Fujian for Taiwan compatriots will be improved. The application process for Taiwan compatriots' children to study in primary and secondary schools and public kindergartens in Fujian will be optimized, and the policies that facilitate "welcoming enrollment, equal treatment, and enrollment based on proximity" will be implemented.These areas of collaboration are being developed on the basis of mutual complementarity of resources and will promote mutual benefit in economic and trade cooperation between Fujian and the island of Taiwan, Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Research Institute at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Efforts will also be made to implement the treatment of local residents for Taiwanese compatriots in Fujian in terms of purchasing houses, being included in aged care, temporary assistance in times of difficulty, and participating in social insurance system, according to the Fujian government.In addition, the advice also proposes the deepening of economic and trade cooperation between Fujian and the island of Taiwan. Efforts will be made to facilitate the connection between Fujian and Taiwan and other regions in the Chinese mainland.Experts said that the guidelines covered various aspects related to cross-Straits economic integration and promoted economic development for both sides of the Taiwan Straits.In terms of cultural exchanges, Fujian Province has committed to strengthening bases for exchanges with island of Taiwan and created a brand system for ancestral culture. Inter-school exchanges between primary and secondary schools in Fujian and Taiwan will be carried out.The protection of cultural relics related to island of Taiwan will be further implemented, and actions will be taken to protect cultural relics and cultural heritage related to the island through judicial means, allowing more eligible Taiwanese compatriots to participate in the protection and archaeological projects related to the island.