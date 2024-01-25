Guangzhou launches special pets transportation service Photo: Screenshot from Jiupai News

Recently, a transportation company under the Guangzhou Public Transport Group launched a service that allows passengers to bring pets onboard, according to media reports on Monday.A company representative said that the pet transportation service is opened for trial operation, during which only three bus routes are available with specified boarding time. Passengers who wish to bring pets need to purchase tickets at designated ticket windows.According to the regulations, passengers carrying cats must provide the pet's quarantine certificate and use pet transport boxes that meet national standards. This new service allows passengers to purchase a dedicated seat for pets, with each passenger limited to bring one cat. Therefore, after boarding, passengers can place the pet carrier near their own seat to keep an eye on animals during trip. The service is only available for cats, while other types of pets cannot be transported for the time being.Citizens have expressed appreciation for the launch of the dedicated service. A woman surnamed Zhang said that she is not a local resident, and the most worrisome issue during the Spring Festival is the handling of her cat, since pets were not allowed on regular buses. While this new service solved Zhang's problem, she hopes it can be promoted nationwide to meet the needs of traveling with pets.Global Times