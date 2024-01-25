Open letter from Chinese Civil Society Organizations to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council

Children wear traditional Tibetan costumes in Lhasa Experiment Kindergarten of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on March 22, 2023. Photo: Shan Jie/GT

Dear President of the UN Human Rights Council,As a crucial organ of the United Nations General Assembly aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, the Human Rights Council plays a pivotal role in advancing global human rights development. We sincerely admire this role and express high appreciation for your commitment to upholding guiding principles such as universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, as well as constructive international dialogue and cooperation in your work.Over the past period, we have noticed organizations including the so-called International Federation for Human Rights, International Campaign for Tibet (Xizang), and Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy have been using the platform of the Human Rights Council to spread false information and cause trouble on a large scale, with the purpose of attacking and smearing China. They fabricated lies such as "colonial boarding school system," "repression of Tibetan Buddhism," "systematic attacks on the Tibetan language," "limit the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and freedom of peaceful association and assembly," "denial of the legal rights of detainees and prisoners," "torture and other forms of ill-treatment", attempting to manipulate the Human Rights Council into making biased statements on the issue of Xizang, inciting other countries to attack and criticize China. These practices of distorting right and wrong completely ignore the history and the tremendous achievements of Xizang, disregarding the development of human rights in Xizang, and lacking basic objectivity and truthfulness. If these organizations are successful, it will significantly impact the credibility of the Human Rights Council. Furthermore, this will seriously disrupt the enthusiasm and expectations of normal participation by countries worldwide and global NGOs in the working mechanisms of the Human Rights Council. It will also greatly harm the sentiments of the 1.4 billion people in China including Xizang, and severely misguide the global populace's accurate understanding and international public opinion of Xizang. We strongly oppose the maliciously fabricated and baseless accusations, and object to the politicization, instrumentalization and stigmatization of human rights in Xizang.In today's Xizang, governments at all levels and people of all ethnicities are making efforts to promote political stability, social harmony, economic development, national unity, religious harmony, rule of law and ecological well-being. They are working to ensure more comprehensive protection of basic human rights. Rumors originate from schemers, thrive among the foolish and cease with the wise.We strongly urge the Human Rights Council to remember the original intention and mission of establishing the universal periodic review mechanism, eliminate confusing noises, and prevent lies and false accusations from impacting the Council's consideration of significant human rights issues with genuine practical significance. We call for legitimate information provided by member states to be respected and judgments objective, rational and fair. 