Sichuan zoo becomes famous for ‘overweight’ leopard, other animals

Recently, a leopard in the Panzhihua Park Zoo in Southwest China's Sichuan Province has become popular on social media platforms, sparking discussions among netizens who left comments saying that it seems the animals are being fed too well.According to a video posted by a netizen, a leopard in the zoo is seen leisurely sunbathing in the enclosure, but the animal is obviously "overweight," resembling the character of the "leopard officer" who loves donuts in the animated film Zootopia.On March 8, relevant departments in the zoo responded that they already made a plan to help the leopard lose weight, including improving its diet, enhancing the environment, and increasing physical exercise to help it slim down.Seeing the leopard become as fat as the "leopard officer," netizens left comments claiming that it seems the animals are being fed too well, with some mistaking it for a seal: "It is obvious that the zoo is indeed treating the animals too well, as all the animals are getting increasingly chubby."At the same time, some netizens expressed concerns about the health of the leopard. In response, many residents in Panzhihua said that not only the leopard in the zoo has gained weight, but also the bellies of the bears in the zoo have become round, even ostriches and alpacas are being kept hairy and shiny.