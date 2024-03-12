Coal mine gas explosion claims 7 lives, leaves 2 missing in Anhui

Photo: Sina Weibo

Global Times





A coal mine in Xieqiao town, Fuyang city, East China's Anhui Province, experienced a gas explosion around Monday noon, resulting in seven deaths and two missing. China Central Television reported that among the 15 rescued miners, one is still undergoing surgery.According to a netizen, the Xieqiao coal mine belongs to the Huainan Mining Group in Anhui. The explosion occurred at 12:10 pm on Monday, trapping 24 people.On Monday evening, an employee from the Fuyang city emergency response management bureau stated that authorities had arrived at the accident site, and the details and cause of the accident were still under investigation, according to Xinhuanghe news portal of Jinan Daily.Xinhuanghe report mentioned that the mine is a key state-owned coal mine with an approved production capacity of 9.6 million tons per year. It is categorized as a coal and gas outburst mine, facing extremely complex hydrogeological conditions. The coal seam has a propensity for spontaneous combustion, posing a risk of coal dust explosion. The mine is in normal production status, and all licenses are complete.Located in Xieqiao town, Yingshang county in Fuyang city, the coal mine is a large-scale enterprise that officially started production on May 14, 1997. Currently, it has a production capacity of 7 million tons per year and is undergoing expansion to reach a capacity of 8 million tons per year.