Latest study by Chinese scientists reveals how fireflies produce light

Fireflies dance in the South China National Botanical Garden on May 15, 2023 in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

Why do fireflies light up? How do they regulate the growth of their light organs? A scientific paper by a team of Chinese researchers published in the scientific journal Nature Communication on March 6 revealed the secret. The paper provides key insights into the development of adult light organs and bioluminescence in fireflies.The leading researcher Fu Xinhua, also a core Chinese researcher focusing on firefly studies, told the Global Times that the latest research results may enhance people's understanding of how fireflies regulate the evolution and luminescence of their light organs.Fu, a professor at the Huazhong Agricultural University, explained that the uniqueness of firefly luminescence lies in the evolution of a unique light organ in adults, which precisely controls the flashing frequency for communication between adults of different sexes. Each species of firefly has its own distinct flashing frequency, showing species specificity.Firefly larvae emit irregular flickering signals to assist in evading predators, while adult fireflies emit regular flashing signals to help in courtship communication, Fu told the Global Times.However, the development mechanism of the light organs in adult fireflies has long been poorly understood and has been a subject of much focus.Fu's team decoded the genome of the rare aquatic firefly species Aquatica leii unique to China, revealing the genetic information on the development of adult light organs and bioluminescence. The study revealed a series of novel mechanisms by which two key homeobox transcription factors regulate the development of adult light organs and bioluminescence.Fu has long been committed to the restoration and protection of fireflies, and his team has leading firefly breeding technologies that have been applied to the conservation and sustainable use of fireflies, even contributing to rural revitalization.Fu said that he opposes the commercial release of fireflies under the guise of firefly protection, stating that it does not compensate for the decrease in fireflies in nature and may even accelerate the decline of firefly populations."Releasing fireflies without a basis in conservation biology is unscientific and can cause ecological pollution. Firefly conservation is a rigorous and complete ecological restoration system, including ecological surveys, ecological restoration, natural breeding of fireflies, and firefly public science education," he said. "Only by following scientific methods of ecological conservation can fireflies return to our surroundings."