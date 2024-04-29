AITO M7 involved in blaze in North China prompts investigation

Photo: Screenshot from AITO automobile wechat account

AITO Automobile, a Huawei-backed new-energy vehicle brand, said it is actively investigating the incident in collaboration with the local traffic police department after a serious traffic accident took place in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province.The announcement came after a Huawei AITO M7 burst into flames after crashing into a sprinkler truck on a highway on Friday afternoon in the city, killing all three passengers on board, including a 2-year-old boy, according to chinanews.com.cn.The company is actively cooperating with the local traffic police department to conduct accident investigations, providing all necessary data to reconstruct the cause of the accident, and offering all possible support to the families of those involved, said AITO in a statement released on its WeChat public account on Sunday.The automaker said the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 115 km/h at the time of the collision. The safety airbags deployed as intended, and the characteristics of the power battery pack operated normally, it said.The family is reported to have bought the car just three months before the tragedy, and the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, domestic media outlet 163.com reported.The investigation results will be released soon by the local traffic management authority, said AITO.AITO delivered a total of 31,727 cars in March, maintaining its top position among new emerging automotive brands for the third consecutive month, according to data released by AITO in April.This figure made it rank first in the new power brands sales franchise including Li Auto and ZEEKR, according to huaweicentral.com.