China rebuffs US accusations on supplying Russia with weapon components: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn

China has rebuffed US claims accusing the Chinese side of supplying Russia with materials for weapons manufacturing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, noting that China has always taken a prudent and responsible attitude in the export of military products, strict control of dual-use items, including commercial drone exports.Wang's remarks were made after media reports cited US officials claiming that Chinese materials are filing critical gaps in Russia's defense production cycle and helping Moscow undertake its "most ambitious defense expansion since the Soviet era."Wang added that the US side's action of providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine while making groundless accusations against normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia is a typical double standard, extremely hypocritical and irresponsible.The passive situation of the US in the Ukrainian crisis is not caused by the Chinese side, and the facts have proved that pouring oil on the fire will only make things worse. A political solution is the only correct way to end the Ukrainian crisis, Wang said.Blaming China will not solve the problem, nor will it alleviate the passive position of the US; on the contrary, it will make the situation more complicated. Wang said such an outcome would not please the parties concerned.Wang also said that China has always been committed to persuading peace and promoting talks, but China will not take the blame, much less pay for the behavior of others. China will resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests.Global Times