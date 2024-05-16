Chinese social media vows to crack down on online content that flaunts wealth, create healthy ecosystem

Cyberspace regulation. Photo:VCG
Several major social media platforms in China issued announcements on Wednesday highlighting their commitment to cracking down on negative content like flaunting wealth and promoting materialism and noting that accounts found violating these rules will be subject to removal and bans. The moves are part of a broader effort to promote rational consumption values and create a healthy online ecosystem.
According to media reports, several popular apps and social media platforms such as Tencent, Douyin, Kuaishou, Sina Weibo, Bilibili, and Xiaohongshu have taken a stand against the problems raised by negative value-oriented content. In separate announcements made on Wednesday, these platforms addressed the concerning trends of extravagance, wastefulness, flaunting of wealth and materialism that have been prevalent on the internet.
In the statement issued by Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, the platform said it is committed to consistently monitoring and taking action against accounts and content that glorify ostentatious displays of wealth, materialism, and make harmful comparisons of luxurious lifestyles. Additionally, any content that unfairly flaunts one's privileged circumstances and social status, discriminates against, ridicules, or targets other social groups will also not be allowed.
Xiaohongshu, a Chinese lifestyle-sharing platform also known as Little Red Book, revealed a typical case in which the platform banned an account for repeatedly sharing content that flaunted significant wealth, which promoted harmful values and posed a potential risk of fraud.
The platform reminded all users to strictly abide by relevant regulations and avoid engaging in activities such as promoting materialism and malicious marketing. Accounts found to be in serious violation of these rules will face severe consequences, it said.
In addition, Sina Weibo, China's equivalent of social media platform X, stated that it will actively fulfill its platform responsibilities, continuously increase efforts to crack down on various types of negative value-oriented content, and constantly improve full-process management mechanisms for key links and accounts.
The platform said that it "always advocates for a civilized and healthy online lifestyle, and encourages netizens to share and spread positive and uplifting forces, and jointly build a beautiful spiritual home on the internet." If users discover any related violations, they can report them for further investigation, it said.
According to media reports, from May 1 to 7, Douyin took action against 4,701 messages containing inappropriate content, effectively managing 11 accounts. Xiaohongshu also made significant progress by removing 4,273 illegal notes within the past two weeks and shutting down 383 illegal accounts. Sina Weibo, on the other hand, successfully eliminated over 1,100 pieces of harmful content and implemented temporary bans on 27 accounts before ultimately closing them down. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a safe and positive online environment for users.
In October 2023, a former transport bureau official in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, who retired in 2007, was expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws. The case
was triggered by the official's granddaughter, who had bragged on social media that her family has over 100 million yuan ($13.7 million) in property, sparking an online controversy.
