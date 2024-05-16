Culture Beat: Flowers return for upgraded collection exhibition in Nanjing

Promotional material for the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Deji Art Museum

The new exhibition Nothing Still About Still Lifes: Three Centuries of Floral Compositions at the Deji Art Museum in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province has added works from Claude Monet and Henri Matisse together with other masterpieces.Based on curator Joachim Pissarro's core idea of the age-old dialogue between "movement" and "stillness," the exhibition further explores the hidden details of three centuries of art history by adding and adjusting artworks and expanding gallery narratives.Along with this new opening of the exhibition, the museum will launch a series of publications, interdisciplinary academic forums, and a public education program to enhance and make more concrete the contents of the exhibition, providing audiences with more diverse options to engage with art.

In the contemporary art section, new works by Jeff Koons and Tom Wesselmann have been added to the exhibition. These new contemporary works cover a wide range of mediums including sculpture and paintings, and broaden the space of imagination on botanical and ecological themes.In addition, the remarkable section on early overseas Chinese artists features classic works by Yan Wenliang, Qiu Ti and other first-generation artists who went abroad. These rare works detail episodes of exchange and development in the history of China's modern art and supplement the exhibition with texts and documents. The exhibition will further explore the pioneering and outstanding contributions of these overseas Chinese artists and excavate and reveal the parallel artistic landscapes of China and the world in the 20th century.The exhibition is set to run until February 23, 2025.