China’s resolve to stay on path of peaceful development unchanged: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at the Conference Marking 70th Anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence held on June 28, 2024 in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

China's resolve to stay on the path of peaceful development, develop friendship and cooperation with all countries, and promote common development across the world will not change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while delivering a speech at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence on Friday in Beijing.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Seven decades ago, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai put forth those five principles in their entirety for the first time - "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence."Analysts have noted that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which have been embraced by countries worldwide for the past seven decades, hold particular importance in today's world. These principles also serve as a foundation for fostering cooperation among nations in addressing global challenges. The Friday events and China's efforts to enhance collaboration especially among countries in the Global South are expected to bring renewed momentum to global stability.During a commemorative conference on Friday, President Xi said that over the past 70 years, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have transcended time and space and overcome estrangement, showing robust resilience and everlasting relevance. They have become open, inclusive, and universally applicable basic norms for international relations and fundamental principles of international law, and have made indelible historic contributions to the cause of human progress.President Xi noted that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have set a historic benchmark for international relations and international rule of law. They have also served as the prime guidance for the establishment and development of relations between countries with different social systems.The baton of history is passed from generation to generation, and the cause of human progress moves forward from one era to another as mankind seek answers to the questions of the times. Seventy years later today, challenged by the historic question of "what kind of world to build and how to build it," China has answered the call of the times by proposing a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.President Xi noted that the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind carries forward the same spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Both are rooted in traditional Chinese values such as "Be kind to your neighbor," "Seek amity through integrity," and "Promote harmony among all nations."Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, head of the Center for Brazil-China Studies of the Getulio Vargas Foundation School of Law in Brazil, told the Global Times that he felt immensely honored to be invited to attend the meaningful events on Friday and was impressed by President Xi's speech.China's commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence holds great symbolic value. It highlights China's dedication to building a peaceful world where international dialogue is rooted in respect for sovereignty and the promotion of multilateralism, Carvalho said.This event also serves as an invitation for all nations to join in the effort to enhance friendship and create a global community with a shared future for mankind, said Carvalho.In addition to the commemorative conference, a luncheon and sub-forums were also held on Friday. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attended and addressed the luncheon. Former state leaders, experts and scholars, friendly personages and representatives of the media and business communities from various countries were also invited to attend the activities.Arnaud Bertrand, a French entrepreneur and commentator on economics and geopolitics, said that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence are "a perfect basis for the right vision for the world."Bertrand told the Global Times that currently, we are faced with two paths: peaceful coexistence or increased competition. The idea of coexistence is a much more favorable outcome, as opposed to the alternative of a new cold war. The purpose of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is to provide a vision for a positive future and offer hope that conflicts can be resolved without resorting to intense competition.The content of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence integrates traditional Chinese culture and the diplomatic practices of New China, demonstrating the continuous development of Chinese diplomacy, Diao Daming, a professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, who also attended the series of commemorative activities on Friday, told the Global Times.In today's world, facing various complex challenges, peace and development are still the common expectations of the international community. However, whether peace can be achieved, development can be maintained, and countries can peacefully coexist, respect each other, and not interfere in each other's internal affairs, all need to be emphasized in the current volatile international environment. The actions of some countries indicate that they are trampling on these basic principles, which require the international community to pay more attention to and uphold, said Diao.Diao emphasized that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence hold great significance in today's world. It serves as a foundation for promoting global peace, cooperation, and mutual respect among nations, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious and prosperous future for all, said the expert.While delivering the speech, President Xi also noted that the past 70 years have proved time and again that an effective way for countries to meet challenges together and create a better future is to enhance unity, cooperation, communication and understanding.Of all the forces in the world, the Global South stands out with a strong momentum, playing a vital role in promoting human progress. Standing at a new historical starting point, the Global South should be more open and more inclusive, and join hands together to take the lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi.President Xi announced eight measures that China will take to support the development of the Global South, including establishing a Global South research center, providing 1,000 scholarships under the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Scholarship of Excellence and 100,000 training opportunities to Global South countries in the coming five years, launching a Global South youth leaders' program, renewing the China-IFAD South-South and Triangular Cooperation Facility, and making an additional Renminbi contribution equivalent to US$10 million to be used to support agricultural development in the Global South.Facing the future, the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind cannot be achieved without the support and participation of all progressive forces in the world. It is necessary for Global South to stand at the forefront of the historical trend, Wang Yi said at the Friday luncheon.The eight measures announced by President Xi to support cooperation in the Global South demonstrate China's firm determination to stand in solidarity with all Global South countries through thick and thin, and to promote the development and revitalization of the Global South, said Wang, noting that China will actively implement these measures with all parties to inject stronger momentum into the common development, solidarity and cooperation of the Global South.Donald Ramotar, former president of Guyana, who attended the Friday events, said that China is already working with the Global South in a very profound way and that it is offering an alternative to the kind of relations that used to exist within the Western imperialist world, whose only aim was to exploit the developing world to keep them poor and dependent.China's building of infrastructure through various initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative is also a contribution to strengthening the sovereignty and independence of the Global South, said Ramotar.Carvalho also said that countries from the Global South have historically faced numerous foreign interventions that have undermined the interests of their own people. Adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is essential to promoting multilateralism where every state, regardless of its size or strength, is respected and included in the international decision-making process.The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence are also crucial to fostering a stable international economic system, which in turn promotes common prosperity. A stable world allows for increased international trade and investments, creating an environment conducive to long-term cooperation, said Carvalho.