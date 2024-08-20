Xi hails Olympians for winning glory for country
By Xinhua Published: Aug 20, 2024 07:06 PM
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed Chinese Olympians for their performance and sportsmanship at the Paris Olympics, saying they have won glory for the country and the people.
Meeting China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the Olympians to make further efforts to build China into a sports powerhouse.