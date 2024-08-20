Chinese, Fijian leaders hail devt of bilateral ties

China, Fiji flags Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka in Beijing on Tuesday, after the leader from the Pacific Island country (PIC) has traveled in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and in East China's Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.Noting that Fiji was the first PIC to establish diplomatic relations with China and that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said that for nearly half a century, the two countries have always supported and helped each other, setting a good example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation between countries large and small.China attaches great importance to China-Fiji relations and is willing to continue to provide assistance to the best of its ability for Fiji's economic and social development, and work with Fiji to grasp the general direction of bilateral relations and promote the building of a China-Fiji community with a shared future to better benefit the two peoples, Xi said.Experts highlighted the importance of Rabuka's visit in shaping the future of bilateral ties, saying the existing bilateral relationship is built on a strong foundation and holds great potential for further growth."The recent visits to China by leaders of PICs, including the Solomon Islands and Fiji in this instance, have common features such as longer durations and paying visits to provinces beyond Beijing. This indicates a deepening of bilateral relations, moving beyond mere formalities between leaders, which could turn into a substantial impetus for enhanced cooperation between the two countries," said Chen Hong, executive director of the Asia Pacific Studies Center at East China Normal University.Rabuka started his visit in Yunnan Province on August 12. The next day, he traveled a long distance from capital Kunming to Malipo county in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Malipo was once a poverty stricken county.Rabuka's visit to Yunnan aims to gain insights from China's successful efforts in combating poverty, Chen said.Rabuka also visited Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, which bear similarities to Fiji as coastal regions.Rabuka's itinerary is related to the modernization and development needs of Fiji. As a island country rich in agricultural and fisheries resources but affected by climate change, the areas involved in his visit, such as agricultural and fisheries development, port construction, shipbuilding, tourism, and green development, are all areas that the Fijian government attaches great importance to and will have great potential for future cooperation, Chen said.