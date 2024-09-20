China and Japan reach agreement on ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water

China Japan Photo:VCG

On August 24, 2023, the Japanese government unilaterally started the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the ocean. As one of the most important stakeholders, China is firmly opposed to this irresponsible move. At the same time, China has urged Japan to seriously address concerns in and outside Japan, to earnestly fulfill its obligations, to give full cooperation in the establishment of an independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement in which stakeholders can participate substantively, and to accept independent sampling and monitoring by China.The competent departments of China and Japan have recently conducted multiple rounds of consultations on the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the ocean, and reached the following agreement:1. Japan explicitly commits to fulfilling its obligations under international law, doing its utmost to avoid leaving negative impact on human health and the environment, and conducting continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems.2. Given the concerns of China and all other stakeholders, Japan welcomes the establishment of a long-term international monitorning arrangement within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) framework covering key stages in the discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water, and will ensure that China and all other stakeholders can participate substantively in the arrangement and that these participating countries can carry out indepent sampling and monitoring as well as inter-laboratory comparisons (ILCs).3. Both sides agree to continue to have constructive, science-based dialogue with a great sense of responsiblity for the ecosystem, the environment, and human life and health, to properly address concerns over the discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.4. China states that it has taken temporary emergency precautions against aquatic products of Japanese origin according to relevant Chinese laws and regulations and WTO rules. After China participates substantively in the long-term international monitoring within the IAEA framework and the independent sampling and other monitoring activities by participating countries are carried out, China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards.