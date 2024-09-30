Chinese nuclear power giant holds exhibition blending science and art

Photo: Courtesy of China National Nuclear Power

The exhibition All Growth Relies on Nuclear Energy kicked off at the 798 International Art Exchange Center in Beijing on Friday.The exhibition is held by China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) in a synergistic partnership with the 798 Art Festival, which invites visitors to embark on a journey of “new quality fusion,” where the realms of science and art are seamlessly interwoven, the legacies of the past and the quests for future discovery coalesce, and the cosmic and human experiences resonate in harmonious unison, according to the organizers.The exhibition features more than 50 exquisite artworks that “capture the unique allure of nuclear energy technology and the harmonious symbiosis between humanity and nature,” said CNNP.These exhibits also delve into the rich interplay and enduring legacy of traditional culture intertwined with modern industrial advancements, it added.The exhibition aims to explore the multifaceted role of nuclear energy within ecosystems, from the delicate white butterfly shells and enchanting corals to the expansive mangrove forests, where nuclear energy sustains biodiversity in myriad forms.Visitors to the exhibition immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of mountains, rivers, lakes, and seas that surround nuclear power plants across China, such as Qinshan, Jiangsu, and Sanmen. Through the lenses and brushes of artists, these works capture the “beauty of nuclear harmony,” narrating a story of symbiosis between nuclear power and nature.The exhibition is set to run until October 18.Global Times