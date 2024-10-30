Update: Shenzhou-19 spacecraft docks with China Space Station combination

The China Manned Space Agency announced that the Shenzhou-19 manned spacecraft successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the China Space Station at the front port at 11 am on Wednesday, completing the rendezvous and docking in about 6.5 hours.



Next, the three Shenzhou-19 crew members will enter the Tianhe core module, where the Shenzhou-18 crew has prepared to welcome the new arrivals, the CMSA said.

