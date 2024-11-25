Bus crash in SW China's Sichuan caused by suddenly ill driver leads to 1 death, 4 injuries: local police

A bus driver in Neijiang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province suffered from a sudden illness, which caused the vehicle to lose control, resulting in one death and four injuries on November,25,2024. Photo: screenshot of police statement

At 8:47 am on Monday morning, a bus driver in Neijiang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province suffered from a sudden illness, which caused the vehicle to lose control, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to a statement from local police.The 49-year-old driver, identified as Chen, was driving the bus near the intersection of Han'an Avenue and Jianshe Road in Dongxing District of Neijiang as the incident happened.Following the incident, the local public security bureau immediately dispatched police to the scene to manage the situation. The driver and injured individuals were transported to the hospital. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to local police.