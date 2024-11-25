China appreciates Russia’s adherence to the one-China principle: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

In response to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko's interview with TASS saying that the US is using the island of Taiwan to stir crisis in Asia, violating the one-China principle and strengthening military-political contacts with the island of Taiwan under the slogan of maintaining the "status quo" and increasing arms supplies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China highly appreciates Russian side's adherence to the one-China principle and its just stance opposing the use of Taiwan island to contain China.The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community, Mao added.Rudenko also reiterated Moscow's support for China's stance on Taiwan question, stating that "the goal of US interference in the region's affairs is to provoke China and create a crisis in Asia to suit its own interests," Reuters reported.Global Times