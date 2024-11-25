CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China appreciates Russia’s adherence to the one-China principle: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Nov 25, 2024 06:04 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

In response to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko's interview with TASS saying that the US is using the island of Taiwan to stir crisis in Asia, violating the one-China principle and strengthening military-political contacts with the island of Taiwan under the slogan of maintaining the "status quo" and increasing arms supplies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China highly appreciates Russian side's adherence to the one-China principle and its just stance opposing the use of Taiwan island to contain China.

The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community, Mao added.

Rudenko also reiterated Moscow's support for China's stance on Taiwan question, stating that "the goal of US interference in the region's affairs is to provoke China and create a crisis in Asia to suit its own interests," Reuters reported.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM meets Russian, Ukrainian counterparts at UN, ‘proving China’s undoubtable stance for peace’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had discussions on the Ukraine crisis, among other issues, with his counterparts from ...

China strongly opposes Japan's joint maritime drill with Taiwan island: FM

China strongly opposes Japan's joint maritime drill with Taiwan island and has lodged solemn representations with Japan, Chinese ...

US urged to adhere to one-China principle, honor commitment of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’

China on Wednesday urged the US to fully recognize the dangerous ambition of “Taiwan independence” separatists, earnestly abide ...