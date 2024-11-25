Educational exchanges vital for China-US trust amid political challenges

American youth experience tea picking in Meijiawu?village of Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, on June 15, 2024. Photo: VCG

"Education and cultural exchange have always served as vital adhesives that transcend national boundaries," said John Quelch (Quelch), Executive Vice Chancellor of Duke Kunshan University, in a recent interview with Global Times (GT) reporter Qian Jiayin. As a scholar who taught at Harvard Business School for over 30 years and has visited China numerous times, Quelch believes that during challenging periods in China-US relations, education provides a pathway for deeper mutual understanding, thereby increasing the likelihood of building trust and mutual respect.Visiting Guangzhou in 1981 was the highlight of my travels at the time. Although I knew Guangzhou was considered one of the relatively prosperous areas in China back then, there were almost no cars on the roads, countless people were working in endless rice fields, and there were numerous duck farms. The entire area was agricultural, with no sign of industry. China has undergone tremendous changes since then. Perhaps the only similarity between China in 1981 and today is the abundance of ducks.Since 1981, I have visited China almost annually. The most remarkable change has been the development of large cities. Many areas that were once primarily farmland are now fully developed, ultra-modern cities. The infrastructure is astonishing, reflecting China's engineering prowess and determination to develop. The level of prosperity today is also dramatically different from 43 years ago.In today's challenging times, especially with strained China-US relations, I believe we all agree that the more we know about each other, the more likely we understand each other and trust each other.Education and cultural exchange have always been vital glue across national borders that keeps people respectful and trusting of each other and, therefore, contribute to peace and prosperity. Students with international educational experiences often form enduring friendships and connections during their four years on campus. These relationships help graduates develop multicultural sensitivity, which not only benefits their personal and professional growth but also positively impacts everyone they work with.As an undergraduate history major, I'm very committed to humanities. I hope that more students will dedicate themselves to the humanities. While the current circumstances may unintentionally elevate the importance of the humanities, their intrinsic value should stand independent of political considerations. There are numerous compelling reasons to study the humanities that don't have to rely on US politicians recommending them.We both know that the US government has placed restrictions on Chinese scholars collaborating with American scholars. I think this is probably not good for the advancement of knowledge and scientific endeavor. Politics have regrettably crept into higher education, and we all have to live with some of these constraints.Fortunately, despite the worsening China-US relations, the decline in the number of Chinese students enrolling in US universities has not been as significant as expected. Initially, I anticipated a much sharper drop. However, one key factor that influences Chinese students' decision to study in the US is whether they have the option to work there after graduation. If the US imposes restrictions on post-graduation work opportunities, countries like the UK, Australia and Canada, which have fewer limitations, will likely become more attractive alternatives.The Biden administration sustained many of the tough policies on China that the first Trump administration imposed. However, the good news is that the Biden administration has reinstituted the bilateral dialogue system between China and the US. As far as I know, these dialogues now cover areas such as military affairs, trade and investment. These dialogues are crucial for sustaining an equilibrium in the relationship between the two countries and ensuring that no unexpected events lead to sudden reactions that could destabilize the situation.One of my greatest hopes is that, regardless of what the next administration's policies toward China might be, these bilateral dialogue mechanisms will continue to exist. They are truly important as a glue that holds the relationship together, even during significant policy shifts at the highest levels of government.As educators, what I do every day and what we do at Duke Kunshan University every day is to make our small contribution toward ensuring that cultural and education exchange is advanced.For example, this August, Duke Kunshan University welcomed 500 new students, 56 of whom were Americans. While this is a small number, considering the challenges currently facing China-US relations, it is still a significant achievement for 56 Americans to decide to pursue higher education in China at the age of 18.Additionally, in response to China's challenge of inviting 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs, we brought 71 American students from Duke University and a few other universities to Jiangsu Province for a 10-day immersive learning experience this August. As I mentioned, we are working hard to do what we can to meet these goals. Every little bit helps, and every encounter between an American and a Chinese person contributes to our goal.I believe the biggest issue in China-US relations is the lack of confidence on both sides. Both countries need to have more confidence in their ability to compete and recognize that this is not a zero-sum game. If the two countries compete effectively, global prosperity can be increased. Competition will drive down the prices of goods for global consumers, fostering rapid product development and price competitiveness. This benefits consumers worldwide.Ultimately, I believe that American consumers will demand high-quality, affordable electric vehicles, no matter where they are produced.