Arabic version of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published

The Arabic language version of a book featuring discourses on Chinese modernization by President Xi Jinping has been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.The book collects a series of important discourses by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, between November 2012 and October 2023.The Arabic version and the previously published English, French and Russian versions of the book are expected to help foreign readers gain deeper insights into the theoretical system and practical requirements of Chinese modernization, and are of great significance to enhancing the international community's understanding on jointly striving toward modernization.The book was compiled and translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.