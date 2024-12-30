Seizing trends, shouldering responsibilities, and pursuing the greater good: President Xi Jinping leads major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics into a new stage of greater achievements

Photo:VCG





"On the new journey, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will enter a new stage where much more can be accomplished," stated the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held at the end of 2023.



Over the past year, the profound meaning behind "much more can be accomplished" has been clearly demonstrated to the world. President Xi Jinping attended three major diplomatic events, made four important overseas visits, and held over 100 in-depth discussions with leaders from across the five continents. The agenda of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics reflects visionary foresight, a pattern of win-win cooperation, and a global mind-set that seeks benefits for all.



Standing at a new crossroads in human development and facing changes unseen in a century, China, in partnership with all sides, is navigating the waves of the times, upholding righteousness, and advancing along the grand path. Amid the twists and turns of history, China is steadily progressing toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.



I



International scholars have described the current global issues as a "multipronged mixed crisis." The Ukraine crisis, the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and the sudden changes in Syria are all major developments. Long-term challenges such as the development gap and climate change still require effective responses, while new governance issues like artificial intelligence and space exploration are urgently pressing. Old and new problems intertwine and resonate, presenting humanity with unprecedented challenges.



Focusing on major-power relations, are countries ultimately rivals or partners? In analyzing the global landscape, is it a new situation of multipolarity, or a precarious situation reminiscent of a "new Cold War"? In terms of human societal development, will we allow instability to spread, or will we steer the world back onto the path of peaceful development?



The questions of the times urgently need answers, and China's perspective draws from long historical cycles. President Xi has repeatedly delved into the analysis of the crises and opportunities, as well as the trends and dynamics facing the world. He has profoundly articulated that in the face of the unprecedented changes of the century, building a community of shared future for mankind is the way forward for all the world's peoples.



Focusing on promoting the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in the new situation, President Xi has called on the world to uphold the principle of sovereign equality, cement the foundation of mutual respect, turn the vision for peace and security into reality, unite all forces to achieve prosperity, commit to fairness and justice, embrace an open and inclusive mindset, and join hands together to take the lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind. The historical leap from peaceful coexistence to shared destiny represents a wise response to the questions of our time and a clear blueprint for a brighter future.



"As an old Chinese saying goes, 'Passengers in the same boat should help each other.' Today, dwellers of the same planet should help each other," we should "encourage the international community to resolve differences through dialogue and rise above conflicts through cooperation, and build a beautiful world of harmonious coexistence together." By deeply exploring the contemporary value and global significance of China's outstanding traditional culture, President Xi uses Eastern wisdom to interpret the essence of building a community with a shared future for mankind. This sheds light on the direction in which changes unseen in a century should move for the progress of human civilization.



Visionary insights and concepts that align with the broader trends demonstrate China's growing international influence and appeal. China and Brazil are jointly building the China-Brazil community of a shared future, working together for a more just world and a more sustainable planet. China and Serbia have launched the construction of China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, making a breakthrough in the construction of a community of shared future in Europe. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing witnessed the firm decision to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era... The consensus on building a community of a shared future is continuously gaining momentum, and a new realm of harmonious coexistence and civilization is steadily expanding.



In clarifying the ideological fog surrounding major global challenges, China advocates for a multipolar world based on equality and order, as well as for inclusive and beneficial economic globalization.



An equal and orderly multipolar world addresses the question of the future direction of the global order.



Hegemonic schemes and the threat of a "new Cold War" are exacerbating global turbulence. Advocating for an equal and orderly multipolar world means breaking the outdated thinking that equates multipolarity with "great power balancing," "imperial rivalry," and "chaos and disorder." It emphasizes the equality of all nations, big and small, opposes hegemonism and power politics, and seeks to genuinely promote the democratization of international relations. This involves upholding the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, adhering to universally recognized norms of international relations, and practicing true multilateralism.



The collective rise of the Global South has become a significant force driving the development of multipolarity. In response to this trend, there are some doubters, pessimists, and those who move against the tide. President Xi has clearly stated China's position: "The collective rise of the Global South is a clear sign of the great changes in the world."



From the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Astana and the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, to bilateral communications with leaders from the Global South, President Xi has discussed the rising trend of the Global South and elaborated on its role in the changes unseen in a century. He advocates for the Global South to unite as a stabilizing force for peace, a backbone for open development, a constructive force in global governance, and a promoter of mutual learning among civilizations. Chinese initiatives lead the Global South at the forefront of the times, injecting continuous momentum into the promotion of a more equal and orderly multipolar world.



A universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization answers the question of where global development is heading.



With the spread of unilateralism and protectionism, economic globalization is encountering headwinds. Advocating for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization means resolutely opposing anti-globalization and the securitization of global issues. It also means responding to the universal demands of countries, especially developing ones, to address the development imbalances caused by the global allocation of resources between and within nations.



To promote stable and long-term economic globalization, it is essential to recognize the broader development trends. President Xi emphasized that despite headwinds and undertows, economic globalization has always been the general trend, and the driving forces still prevail. He warned that the attempt to block economic cooperation under all sorts of pretexts and break up the interdependence of the world is nothing but backpedaling.



In the face of the shadow of protectionism, China is leading the way in guiding all parties to correctly view the headwinds and setbacks encountered by economic globalization, striving to build an open global economic system.



To ensure that economic globalization remains steady and sustainable, it is necessary to identify the direction of transformation. "From Hangzhou to Rio, we have been working for one and the same goal, that is, to build a just world of common development": This was the key message of China's voice at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where "just" was the central theme.



From strengthening trade and investment to advancing development cooperation, from achieving sustainable development to building an ecological civilization, from fostering an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory international economic cooperation environment to upholding multilateralism, the Chinese proposal aims to realize a more inclusive, universally beneficial and resilient global development. Only by ensuring that different countries, social classes and people can participate in and benefit from economic and social development, can we usher in a more dynamic, inclusive and sustainable new stage for economic globalization.



Many global initiatives proposed by President Xi are conducive to promoting peace and progress for humanity, and China's approach has become a substantive force that is gradually uniting and mobilizing more people - these are the common feelings of the international community.



II



From multilateral summits to bilateral interactions, China holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, keeps expanding the common ground with other countries, and makes efforts to promote world peace and common progress of humanity.



Alleviating the instability and uncertainty faced by the world requires major powers to find a right way to get along with each other. In the interactions among major powers, China insists on promoting cooperation and emphasizing responsibility. It is always ready to do more and to strive for more positive results, to unequivocally oppose major-power competition and confrontation, and to unswervingly promote sound interactions with other major countries.



China-Russia relations exemplify friendly exchanges among major powers in today's era. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin have met three times, providing strategic guidance for further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination. The relationship between the two countries is becoming increasingly mature and stable, demonstrating prominent independence and resilience. Amid a fast-changing and turbulent international landscape, the profound and lasting friendship between China and Russia will not change, nor will their sense of responsibility as major countries for the world and for the people. Their mutual support for development and revitalization, as well as their unwavering pursuit to maintain global strategic stability, will not falter.



A healthier and more stable China-Europe relationship serves the fundamental interests of both sides and aligns with the global community's expectations. President Xi's historic visit to Europe in May outlined a new chapter in China-France relations and fostered progresses in China-Serbia and China-Hungary relations. At various multilateral and bilateral occasions, President Xi engaged in in-depth communication with leaders from European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy. Europe is a crucial partner for China in its modernization efforts, and both sides should adopt a strategic outlook and long-term vision for their relationship. This entails mutual respect, finding common ground while respecting differences, mutual learning, and pursuing win-win cooperation. By seeing each other as partner, strengthening dialogue and cooperation, and properly addressing conflicts and differences, China and Europe can achieve mutual development and benefit the world.



The direction of China-US relations is crucial to the future of humanity. Progress in implementing the "San Francisco Vision" between China and the US clearly shows that cooperation between the two sides can lead to many significant and positive outcomes. Currently, the China-US relationship finds itself at a new crucial juncture. President Xi held talks with President Joe Biden and congratulated President-elect Donald Trump. He enumerated seven points for China-US relations, and reiterated that the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right are four red lines for China, which must not be challenged or crossed, which illustrates the stability and continuity of China's policy toward the US and demonstrates China's strategic resolution and broad-mindedness. China adheres to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation in managing China-US relations and is willing to work with the US to explore the right way forward for the two major powers on this planet, injecting certainty and positivity into the world.



The collective journey of Global South countries toward modernization represents a significant progress in world history, marking an unprecedented achievement in the evolution of human civilization. On the path to realizing modernization, China and Global South countries support and assist each other, working together to promote peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared prosperity.



The top-level design for unity and cooperation among the Global South is becoming increasingly refined.



Systematic planning across regions brings together development consensus and strength, and enhances development momentum and confidence. China and Arab countries are building the "five major cooperation frameworks," accelerating the construction of a China-Arab community with a shared future. The building of a common home of the SCO outlines the direction for the group's development, and with China holding the rotating presidency, the SCO is writing a new chapter of cooperation. By jointly advancing the 10 partnership actions for modernization, China is also empowering African development. The vision for advancing modernization that is just and equitable, is open and win-win, puts the people first, features diversity and inclusiveness, is eco-friendly, and is underpinned by peace and security is a shared future not only for China and Africa but also for the entire Global South.



Leading global cooperation with actionable plans reflects a commitment to the well-being of the people and demonstrates the foresight to pursue long-term goals for the present and future. China's eight measures to support Global South cooperation consolidate greater momentum for human progress. The building of a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges outlines a blueprint for greater BRICS cooperation and China's eight practical measures to support the high-quality development of BRICS cooperation inject strong impetus into building a just world of shared development.



These down-to-earth cooperation measures have made China's firm commitment of "sharing weal and woe" with Global South countries more visible and palpable, reinforcing its image as a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development within the international community.



The cooperation toward building a community of shared future in surrounding regions is becoming increasingly solid and assured.



President Xi's visit to Central Asia has marked a new milestone in the friendships with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam paid a state visit to China this year, and Indonesia's new president chose China as his first destination for two visits after being elected and taking office. As bilateral friendships deepen, the interests of China and its neighboring countries are becoming increasingly intertwined, and mutual trust continues to grow.



With the implementation of the "Lancang-Mekong Visas," the China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations have been substantially concluded. The China-Europe Trans-Caspian Express and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project are implemented from visions… These are all examples of thriving regional cooperation, which is unlocking new opportunities for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.



It is clear that going alone is not feasible. We must engage in global actions, responses, and cooperation to effectively tackle global challenges.



China's three major global initiatives provide strategic guidance for the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. New stories of cooperation are being written. 82 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, 119 countries and international organizations have given support to the Global Security Initiative, and the 78th UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by China to establish an International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations.



The approach of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance is the only correct choice for addressing global challenges and provides a pathway to realize a community with a shared future for mankind. At the Rio G20 Summit, President Xi offered a comprehensive and systematic exposition regarding the reform of global governance. He advocated for the improvement of governance in global economy, finance, trade, digitalization, and ecology, aiming to build a world economy characterized by cooperation, stability, openness, innovation, and eco-friendliness.



China adheres to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice to guide the reform of the global governance system. From the UN Summit of the Future to platforms such as BRICS and the SCO, China elevates the representation and voice for Global South countries in global governance. China has proposed the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All and the Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science. Additionally, China has played a role in pushing for the adoption of the New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance, consistently addressing the legitimate concerns and safeguarding the common interests of developing nations. In response to pressing issues like the Ukraine crisis and the Palestine-Israel conflict, China stands firmly on the side of peace and fairness, playing a constructive role in political settlement.



China actively builds a symbiotic and mutually beneficial relationship that leads toward common prosperity and win-win cooperation. Its actions bring stability and confidence, which is conducive to strengthening unity among countries around the world and counteracting negative factors in international relations. Focusing on friendship and trust and advocating for cooperation and mutual benefit are key reasons why China continues to make significant contributions to world peace and development amid the challenges of the times.



III



"The future of humanity largely depends on China." These words by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres express recognition and expectation of China's role.



Let's turn the clock back to November 2014, to the first Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). "China should develop a distinctive diplomatic approach befitting its role of a major country," President Xi said. He emphasized that China should, on the basis of summing up its past practice and experience, enrich and further develop principles guiding its diplomatic work, and conduct diplomacy with a salient Chinese feature and a Chinese vision.



A decade has passed, and his words are still fresh in our ears. In the 10 years since, China's major judgments on the evolution of the international order, the process of economic globalization, and the transformation of the international system have been confirmed by history. Every step of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has followed the logic of historical progress and the trend of the times. In the past decade, China has firmly adhered to the path of peaceful development, expanded win-win cooperation with all parties, and upheld international fairness and justice, with each of its solemn commitments being put into practice in its efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind. The principles of "self-confidence and self-reliance,openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation" have become the key words for the international community to decode China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.



Currently, uncertainty has become a common forecast for the future, and the role of major countries is under global scrutiny. This is a new moment in the further evolution and development of China's relations with the world, and a new moment for China to contribute more to human society's development with its own progress.



Global attention is once again focused on China, recognizing its firm commitment to promoting peaceful development. "To understand China, one needs to understand China's efforts to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization." "The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has made systematic plans for further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which will provide more opportunities for the world..." President Xi vividly narrates the story of Chinese modernization to the international community, making the world more convinced that "the next 'China' is still China."



"From French farm to Chinese dining table," "From Chancay to Shanghai," "China-Europe freight train service hits milestone as 100,000th train arrives in Germany" - these international news headlines serve as vivid footnotes to an open China, full of opportunities. China has removed all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector, gave all the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, hosted the China International Import Expo for seven consecutive years, and expanded its visa-free policies, making "China Travel" a global trend. Against the headwinds of unilateralism and protectionism, China is opening its door wider to the world.



China has signed Belt and Road cooperation plans with countries including Egypt, Timor-Leste and Peru, and established synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Brazil's development strategies. The BRI, the road to prosperity, is growing wider and broader. Bringing together the peace and development aspirations of 155 countries, sticking to a single blueprint until the end, doing hard work one term after another, the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will continue to expand new spaces for win-win development at a higher level, with greater resilience and sustainability.



Global attention is once again focused on China, recognizing its pioneering example in promoting mutual learning among civilizations. President Xi has always placed great importance on deepening people-to-people friendship and strengthening cultural exchanges. He has replied letters to American friends, Kenyan students, Serbian steelworkers and other friendly people from various countries; and sent congratulatory letters to events like the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference, the inaugural World Conference of Classics and the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine. The streams of friendly interaction between people are converging into a powerful force that promotes human peace and development.



China is strengthening exchanges on governance and development experience, working together with others to write beautiful chapters of civilization, harmony and coexistence. "I have worked in Chinese counties, cities, provinces and at the central level, and poverty alleviation has always been an important part of my work in which I have invested the greatest effort." "If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too." President Xi has shared China's poverty alleviation story with the world, bringing confidence and inspiration to many other developing countries. President Xi's important works have been translated and published in over 40 languages, with distribution covering approximately 180 countries and regions. The book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, published 10 years ago, has been interpreted internationally as the "golden key" to understanding China's reform and development in the new era, and as a "think tank" for solving global development challenges.



When Chilean President Gabriel Boric brought Xi Jinping: The Governance of China to a bilateral meeting, when Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra remarked, "From China we have learned that nothing is impossible," when Serbian President Alexandar Vučić stated, "China has made remarkable achievements and has become a beacon of development and progress of the world," the world has clearly seen that today's China has become a more internationally influential, innovative and morally persuasive responsible major power. China's major initiatives and ideas are welcomed and supported by the international community. Addressing various international challenges has become increasingly reliant on China's active participation, and the path of Chinese modernization is gaining more recognition and emotional resonance worldwide.



On December 18, the Xin Shanghai, a vessel laden with Peruvian fruits, arrived in Shanghai's Yangshan Port after a 23-day journey. Earlier, the first batch of Chinese Dongfeng Motor vehicles had arrived at the Chancay Port. A new dream-laden shipping route not only shortens the distance but also opens the door to new opportunities, reflecting the close and deep integration between China and the world.



"China is a great country with a splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years. Our generation and the new generation of young people are determined to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China not only strives for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also works for the welfare of people of the world. We not only pursue our own development, but also strive to achieve common development with other countries in the world - that is why I proposed the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said.



This is the inheritance that transcends history and a declaration facing the future. By further integrating China's development with global development and aligning the interests of the Chinese people with those of people worldwide, China will surely make new and greater contributions to the cause of human progress as it strides toward the dream of national rejuvenation.



Guo Jiping is an international commentary column of the People's Daily, founded in 2005. This piece was first published in People's Daily. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn