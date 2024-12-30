Xi extends condolences over passing of former US President Jimmy Carter
By Xinhua Published: Dec 30, 2024 06:57 PM Updated: Dec 30, 2024 07:45 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences to his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
In his message, Xi called Carter a promoter and decision-maker in the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations, noting that the late U.S. leader had long contributed to the development of bilateral ties, as well as the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.