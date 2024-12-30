IN-DEPTH / IN-DEPTH
China Travel of 'Marco Polo' in the New Era
By Global Times Published: Dec 30, 2024 11:03 PM
In 2024, China's visa-free policy sparked global excitement for "China travel." Inspired by a reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who encouraged Italian students to become modern-day Marco Polos as cultural ambassadors between Italy and China, Marco, an Italian student, set out to witness modern China firsthand. Guided by panda Meng Xiang (Dream), Marco embarked on a fantastic journey, observing how the Chinese people embrace modernization with vitality and confidence. It is a tale of exploration, wonder, and heartfelt moments.

Global Times





RELATED ARTICLES
China keywords 2024

From the opening of Chancay Port linking China and Peru, to China-Africa partnerships; from the Spring Festival's UNESCO ...

2024 Year-ender: New quality productive forces unlock exciting possibilities across industries in China

Throughout the year of 2024, there has been no shortage of posts and videos on social media platforms ...