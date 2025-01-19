Survey offers fascinating window into international perceptions of China

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

Rapid and dynamic changes have shaped the contemporary global landscape, many of which revolve around China's increasingly prominent role. As the world's second-largest economy and a leader in technological innovation, China attracts attention and sparks debates about its image and influence on the international stage. A recently published survey by the Global Times offers a fascinating window into how China is perceived in various countries while revealing the differences in expectations and perceptions between developed and developing nations.According to the survey, which included over 51,000 respondents from 46 countries, China's image abroad is broadly positive, especially regarding its economic strength and scientific advances. Around 77 percent of respondents recognized the country's economic power as "high" or "strong," followed by advancements in science and technology at 75 percent. This association of China's image with terms such as "economy," "technology," and "innovation," as revealed in the survey, also highlights an intriguing fact: Economic-related terms are more frequently mentioned in developed countries in Europe, the Middle East and ASEAN. In contrast, in developing countries, especially in Africa and among BRICS members, China's image is more closely linked to "technology."Moreover, China has played a crucial role in developing technological and digital infrastructure in emerging markets. Projects to install telecommunications networks, high-speed internet and mobile payment systems have transformed digital connectivity in previously underserved areas. Additionally, China often implements technological training programs, providing knowledge transfer and capacity building for local professionals. China's rise in fields such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing is widely reported and often well-received in countries that view China as a model for overcoming developmental challenges. Chinese technological progress resonates more strongly in places that seek alternatives to traditional technological paradigms offered by Western powers.One of the most interesting issues raised by the survey is how China is viewed on the international stage compared with other major global players. While the survey shows that the US still occupies the leadership position in terms of perceived influence - 47 percent of respondents identified it as the most influential country - China ranked second, with 20 percent of respondents considering it to be the top power, and 27 percent placing it in second place. This fact demonstrates that China has gained a significant place in global awareness even amid geopolitical rivalries and a polarized international environment.The survey also provides valuable insights into what foreign respondents consider the most representative characteristics of China. Again, differences emerge between respondents from developed and developing countries. While the former prefers traditional Chinese symbols such as the Great Wall, Chinese cuisine and pandas, respondents from developing countries highlight high-speed trains, smartphones, online shopping, electric vehicles and other Chinese innovations. Global South countries are more open to economic cooperation with China and see Chinese actors as strategic partners that help promote industrialization and modernization rather than as players engaging in "neocolonial policies" or creating "debt traps," as suggested by some Western narratives. Conversely, developed nations often maintain a more cautious approach, influenced by geopolitical and security concerns.Despite these nuances, nearly 70 percent of respondents want China to play a more active role in global affairs, and 88 percent support an expanded Chinese presence in international organizations and platforms. China is seen as a pillar of multilateralism and a country with high legitimacy on the international stage. This explains why most respondents expect China to encourage Global South countries to jointly safeguard world peace, protect the diversity of civilizations and promote economic cooperation.The survey published by the Global Times offers a fascinating panorama of international perceptions of China while also revealing insights about the world itself.The author is a professor of international law at Fluminense Federal University in Rio de Janeiro and a Wutong Chair Professor at Beijing Language and Culture University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn