Jaishankar's 'three mutuals' summing-up for China-India ties aligns with current warming trend: expert

China India Photo:CFP
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has summed-up the China-India relationship as one of mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests, which aligns with the current warming and upward trend in bilateral ties, said a Chinese analyst, who emphasized caution and patience in consolidating the momentum.
The India-China relationship is trying to disentangle itself from the complications arising from the post-2020 border situation, and even as that is being addressed, more thought needs to be given to the longer-term evolution of ties, said Jaishankar at the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that India has to prepare for expressions of China's growing capabilities, particularly those that impinge directly on India's interests. "All in all, India's approach can be summed up in terms of the three mutuals, i.e., mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests. Bilateral ties can also benefit from a greater realization that what is at stake is actually the larger prospects of both nations," he added.
Jaishankar's remarks align with the current momentum in China-India relations which is characterized by both opportunities and challenges, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times. After the implementation of the new border pact and the meeting between both countries' leaders in Kazan, Russia, bilateral ties have entered a stable and warming phase, Qian said.
In October 2024, China and India began implementing an agreement to end a military stand-off on their disputed border, which Reuters reported is the biggest thaw between the Asian giants since clashes in 2020.
Also in October, the two countries' top leaders met
on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. They agreed to view and handle China-India relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and contribute to maintaining regional and global peace and prosperity and to advancing multipolarity in the world, the Xinhua News Agency reported. In November, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi held talks with Jaishankar
in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on improving bilateral relations.
At the same time, Qian pointed out that due to the lack of mutual trust caused by the border standoff, the momentum of the thaw requires careful and patient maintenance and consolidation by both sides.
Qian said it will require more time and sustained effort to further stabilize the border situation, bring people-to-people exchanges back on track, and in particular foster a mutual perception that China and India should not drain but treat each other as development opportunities.
Earlier in January, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced that Jaishankar will represent the India government at US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday. Quad foreign ministers from the US, Japan, India and Australia were expected to meet on Tuesday after Trump's inauguration, according to Reuters.
The greatest common denominator between China and India is that they are populous developing countries facing the challenge of how to develop, and while some goals may not be achievable in the short term, they can start by restoring direct flights, resuming the exchange of journalists and relaxing visa facilitation measures, Qian said.