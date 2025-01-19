Surge in ice and snow enthusiasm in NE China's Heilongjiang sparks demand for ice sculptors

A dragon-shaped ice sculpture crafted by Yu Wenhang and his team. Photo: Courtesy of Yu Wenhang

An experiential camp for ice and snow art at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has recently become a popular attraction by allowing visitors to create ice prints and hand-carved ice sculptures while immersing themselves in over 60 years of Harbin's rich ice and snow culture.The popularity of ice and snow attractions has also made ice and snow sculptor one of the most sought-after professions. The daily wage of an experienced sculptor can reach up to 3,500 yuan ($477), according to a report by news portal The Paper on Sunday.Wang Su, a teacher from an ice sculpture studio at a university in Harbin, told the Global Times on Sunday that because ice and snow sculptures are seasonal art forms, systematic study is relatively limited. However, many universities have now established clubs or studios that offer courses related to ice and snow sculpture."These students have systematically studied courses such as design drawing and sculpture production, which have given them a solid foundation in sculpture. Furthermore, we will offer them advice and assistance during their practical work," Wang said.According to Zhang Xin, a teacher at the art college of Harbin Normal University, an ice sculpture master who is capable of independently completing a piece can earn over 1,000 yuan per day, with some making as much as 3,500 yuan, as reported by the Changsha-based news portal Xiaoxiang Morning Herald on Sunday.Zhang said in the report that graduates he knew from the ice sculpture major have founded several companies of various sizes. The larger companies can now earn over 10 million yuan annually, while even the smaller ones generate annual revenues ranging from 100,000 yuan to over 200,000 yuan."I grew up in Harbin, a city renowned for its vibrant ice and snow sculpture culture. Surrounded by this rich artistic heritage, I naturally developed a deep interest in the creation of snow sculptures," Liu Jiazheng, a student from Harbin University of Science and Technology, who participated in his school's ice sculpture studio this winter, told the Global Times on Sunday.A complete piece typically progresses through several stages, starting with hand-drawn sketches to line drawings, followed by the three-dimensional model or clay prototype. After completing the initial preparations, Liu and his teammates utilize both electric and manual tools for the practical crafting and polishing."It's much more than mere carving, the techniques used in each procedure are a reflection of accumulated experience and knowledge," Liu said.Wang expressed his delight at the growing interest among young people in ice and snow sculpture. He hopes that the techniques and profession associated with this art form can be further promoted.Each generation brings its own ideas and perspectives, and every field requires fresh talent, Wang said. "I hope young people can make even greater contributions to the ice and snow sculpture industry," Wang noted.