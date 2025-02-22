More than 9 billion passenger trips estimated during China's 2025 Spring Festival travel rush

Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province Photo: VCG

China is estimated to see 9.025 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush period between January 14 and February 22, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday, citing a special work team established to ensure the smooth operations of this year's Spring Festival travel rush.Railway travel is projected to reach 513.63 million trips. Road travel is expected to see 8.39 billion trips, including 7.17 billion trips by non-commercial small passenger vehicles on highways and major roads, and 1.22 billion trips for commercial road passenger transport, according to Xinhua.Waterway passenger volume is projected at 31.15 million trips, and air passenger volume at 90.19 million trips.On the final day of the Spring Festival travel rush, China's national railway network is expected to handle 14.3 million passenger trips on Saturday, with 531 additional passenger trains scheduled, according to a report by China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday, citing data from China State Railway Group Co.According to CCTV, the daily inter-regional passenger flows during the Spring Festival holidays exceeded 300 million for five consecutive days from January 31. On February 3, the cross-regional movement of people set a record for the same period, peaking at 339 million traveler trips.Also, the cross-border travel volume on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway reached 4 million, registering a 29 percent year-on-year increase and setting a record for Spring Festival travel, according to the report.On February 1, daily passenger flow at Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge surpassed 170,000 for the first time, and vehicular traffic surpassed 25,000, both marking record highs.Global Times