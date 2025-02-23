China-Belarus tourism workshop focuses on strengthening tourism, cultural ties

Oleg Andreychik, deputy minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus, gives a speech at a tourism workshop in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 19, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Belarus and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus have co-hosted a workshop for tour operators at the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk. The event on Wednesday brought together representatives from about 30 travel agencies and airlines from China and Belarus to explore opportunities for tourism and cultural collaboration. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

The Chinese Embassy in Belarus and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus have co-hosted a workshop for tour operators at the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk.The event on Wednesday brought together representatives from about 30 travel agencies and airlines from China and Belarus to explore opportunities for tourism and cultural collaboration.A dedicated one-on-one negotiation zone was set up to facilitate direct communication between tour operators from the two countries, fostering an energetic and engaging atmosphere. To ensure smooth discussions, the hosts enlisted 10 highly skilled interpreters.Jane Biryuk, one of the interpreters, noted that there was a strong eagerness to communicate throughout the event. "We engaged with many companies, and the discussions were both detailed and pragmatic," she said. She admitted that she had "never experienced such intensive translation work before" but was "happy to help build a communication bridge for the tourism industries of both countries.""The sincerity and willingness to cooperate from both Chinese and Belarusian partners are clear," Xia Guangyuan, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Belarus and director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk, told Xinhua, noting that the growing list of participants and the enthusiastic atmosphere demonstrate the great potential for tourism cooperation between China and Belarus.Oleg Andreychik, deputy minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus, said at the conference that Belarus values its tourism cooperation with China and that the country has been working to create better products for Chinese tourists while ensuring high-quality services for accommodation, dining, transport and shopping.Alina Grishkevich, deputy chairman of the Belarus-China Friendship Society, told Xinhua that tourism cooperation between the two countries has accelerated in recent years."China is vast and diverse in terms of geography, culture and history. One could spend a lifetime studying and exploring all that China has to offer," she said.Wu Feng, head of the Association of Travel Agencies of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China, expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Belarus. "This visit has uncovered many tourism resources, and we look forward to further exploring routes and tour products with our Belarusian partners."During the conference, Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said that the dialogue platform has opened new opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between the two countries."China looks forward to collaborating with Belarus to promote tourism, develop new tourism products and enhance the quality of tourism services," he said.

Representatives of travel agencies from China and Belarus negotiate business at a tourism workshop in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 19, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Belarus and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus have co-hosted a workshop for tour operators at the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk. The event on Wednesday brought together representatives from about 30 travel agencies and airlines from China and Belarus to explore opportunities for tourism and cultural collaboration. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Representatives of travel agencies from China and Belarus negotiate business at a tourism workshop in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 19, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Belarus and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus have co-hosted a workshop for tour operators at the Chinese Cultural Center in Minsk. The event on Wednesday brought together representatives from about 30 travel agencies and airlines from China and Belarus to explore opportunities for tourism and cultural collaboration. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)