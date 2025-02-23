Countries should adapt to PLA’s distant voyages: expert on China’s live-fire drills near Australia, NZ

A training task force featuring multiple Type 055 large destroyers from the navy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command conducts long-endurance combat exercise in the South China Sea in the summer of 2024. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Sunday rejected Australia's accusation about the recent activities and drills of three Chinese warships, calling Australia’s remarks completely inconsistent with the facts while stressing that China's actions are in full compliance with international law and practices and will not affect aviation safety.Countries should adapt to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's legitimate voyages at far seas, which will become increasingly routine as the PLA Navy continues to expand its capabilities, a Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times on Sunday.In response to Australia's accusation of China's lack of transparency and the Australian air traffic control agency's notices for some airlines to adjust their flight plans amid the recent activities of three Chinese warships and live-fire drills in waters near Australia, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian stated in a statement on Sunday that the relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts.The training area of the Chinese naval formation is far from the Australian coastline and is entirely in international waters. During this period, China organized live-fire training of naval guns against sea targets, having repeatedly issued safety notices in advance. China's actions are in full compliance with international law and practices and will not affect aviation safety. Australia, fully aware of this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately exaggerated the situation. We are deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied with this, Wu said.China hopes that Australia will view the relations between the two countries and the two militaries with an objective and rational attitude, be more sincere and professional, and truly do something practical for the stable development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, the spokesperson said.Commercial pilots were warned to avoid airspace between Australia and New Zealand over fears of live fire military drills by Chinese vessels, Australian media outlet ABC News reported on Friday.In addition to Australia, New Zealand claimed the Chinese navy conducted a live-fire exercise in international waters near the Pacific nation on Saturday, a day after it held a similar drill between Australia and New Zealand that "forced airlines to divert flights," Reuters reported on Saturday evening.New Zealand media outlet 1news reported on Saturday that the New Zealand Defense Force witnessed live rounds being fired from a Chinese warship in the Tasman Sea on Saturday afternoon.Both Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recognized that China acted in accordance with international law, according to the Reuters report.Reiterating that the Chinese naval activities align with international law, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday that with the PLA Navy's development, it will increasingly conduct exercises not only near China's shores but also in international waters.With the PLA Navy continuing to make strides toward the deep blue water, drills like these will become more frequent, and some countries should adjust to this trend, Song said.Addressing Australia's expressed "concerns" over live-fire drills conducted by three Chinese warships sailing off the country's east coast on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Friday that a Chinese fleet organized by the PLA Southern Theater Command is conducting far seas exercise. The drill was carried out in a safe, standard and professional manner and in accordance with relevant international law and international practice, Guo said.If the legitimate PLA far seas drills hit the nerves of some countries, they should reflect: some countries have been frequently conducting military activities near China, including exercises, close-in reconnaissance operations, and even transits through the Taiwan Straits and trespasses into Chinese territorial waters and airspace of islands and reefs in the South China Sea, Song said. "China's national defense development is not aimed at threatening others, but to safeguard own national security," he said, urging some countries not to apply double standards.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo said at a regular press conference on February 13 that an Australian military aircraft deliberately intruded into China's territorial airspace of Xisha Qundao without China's permission, infringing on China's sovereignty and endangering China's national security, in response to Australian defense ministry's claim that the Australian air force patrol aircraft experienced an "unsafe and unprofessional" interaction with a Chinese Air Force aircraft in the South China Sea on February 11. China's measures to expel the aircraft were legitimate and exercised with professional restraint. China has lodged serious protests with Australia and urged it to stop infringing on China’s sovereignty and making provocations and stop disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea, Guo added.