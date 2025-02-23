China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalization

China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2025 on Sunday, outlining the priorities for further deepening rural reforms and taking solid steps in advancing all-around rural revitalization.



As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.



The document called for enhanced efforts in the work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers in 2025 and beyond, with a target of advancing all-around rural revitalization and further consolidating the country's agricultural foundation.



With reform and opening-up, as well as scientific and technological innovation as the driving force, the country will safeguard the grain security and ensure that no large-scale lapsing or relapsing into poverty occurs, the document said.



The country will make every effort to enhance agricultural efficiency, invigorate rural areas, increase farmers' income, thereby laying a solid foundation for advancing Chinese modernization, the document stressed.

